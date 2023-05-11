Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,308. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

