Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

