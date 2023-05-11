Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,839,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Cowen cut their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

