Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $82.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

