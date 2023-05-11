Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,410,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after buying an additional 209,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Olin

Olin Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.