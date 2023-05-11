Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,396 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.