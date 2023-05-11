Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,635 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.