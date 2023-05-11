Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,178 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $22.72 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

