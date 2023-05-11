Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $549,835 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

