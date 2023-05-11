Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $480,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,167 shares in the company, valued at $15,528,626.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,990 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

