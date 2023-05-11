Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $288.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.32. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

