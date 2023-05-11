Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 126.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SON shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

SON stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

