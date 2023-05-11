Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,525 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,060. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

