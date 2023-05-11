Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

