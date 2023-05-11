Arrow Financial Corp Has $16.03 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,818 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,396,477,000 after buying an additional 215,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $312.31 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,181. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

