Arthur L. Regan Sells 9,423 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $606.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7,675.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,623 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,469,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 418,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 385,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 371,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading

