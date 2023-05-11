Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Assurant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Insider Activity at Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant stock opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $188.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.