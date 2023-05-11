Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.