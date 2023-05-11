Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $99,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $136.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

