Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.27.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $192.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.48 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.26.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

