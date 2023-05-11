Bastiano Sanna Sells 422 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $147,712.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,211,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82.

On Thursday, March 16th, Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $350.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.