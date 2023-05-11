Beck Bode LLC Sells 6,880 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

