Benjamin A. Otchere Sells 4,285 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

AOS opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,519,000 after acquiring an additional 192,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Stories

