Benjamin G. Clark Sells 1,290 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.3 %

EXPD opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,859,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

