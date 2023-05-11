Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 704,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextNav by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NextNav by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 344,245 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextNav by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 615,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 189,902 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NN stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $249.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a negative net margin of 1,021.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

NextNav Profile

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.