Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 7,991.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,084,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6,546.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 795,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 783,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.12. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,743 shares of company stock worth $74,258 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.



