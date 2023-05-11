Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,207 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.