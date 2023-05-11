Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,883 AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMMO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,436,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 11.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 769,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 148.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMMO

In other AMMO news, COO Jared Rowe Smith bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.51. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. AMMO had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

