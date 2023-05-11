Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 34,184 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.