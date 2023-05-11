Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $172,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 185,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

NYSE MPW opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

