Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $31,000 in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 285,834 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

Shares of SCYX opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $105.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.84.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 318.56% and a negative net margin of 1,233.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SCYNEXIS Profile

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

