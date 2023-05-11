Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $41,000 in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accuray by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 415,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 252,552 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Accuray by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,575,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 436,107 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accuray by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 856,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $355.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.50. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

