Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $53,000 in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FAT opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. FAT Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.95.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.31%.

About FAT Brands

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.