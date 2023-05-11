Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $57,000 in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 493,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.