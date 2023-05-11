Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $61,000 in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Meta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Meta Materials Price Performance

Meta Materials Profile

Meta Materials stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.12. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. It also provides nano-optic metamaterial technology for anti-counterfeiting security features. The company was founded by George Palikaras, Themos Kallos, and Nadine Geddes on October 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.