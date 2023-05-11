Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $67,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,496,116 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 130.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 263,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $535.24 million, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

