Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $86,000 in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Repay by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 231,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repay by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 277,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.51 million, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Repay had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

