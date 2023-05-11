Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Qiagen Stock Up 1.1 %

QGEN opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.