Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 147,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.03. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of delivering groundbreaking therapies using lipid nanocrystal platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The company was founded by Herbert J. Conrad and Jerome D.

