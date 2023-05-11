Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.