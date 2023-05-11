Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,607 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TrueCar by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 260,300 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 222,188 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 888.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 205,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TrueCar Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 81.20% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TrueCar

In related news, Director Brendan L. Harrington acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,765.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TrueCar

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Articles

