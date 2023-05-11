Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,268,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CANO opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $697.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $680.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

