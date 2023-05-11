Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 578.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTI has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

In other TETRA Technologies news, EVP Matthew Sanderson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Matthew Sanderson purchased 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,569.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $366.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 2.54. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $147.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.