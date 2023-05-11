Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 943,227 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,978,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

