Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,443,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 253,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 66,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

