Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 365,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMS opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign ( NASDAQ:COMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 1,117.82% and a negative return on equity of 448.29%.

(Get Rating)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.