Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

CWI opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

