Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 122,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

BRMK opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $625.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.28%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.