Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRGE. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Charge Enterprises by 11.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

CRGE opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $202.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Charge Enterprises Profile

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

