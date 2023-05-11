Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,352 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 4,634.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.77. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.58 and a quick ratio of 18.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

